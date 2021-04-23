Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd AMXS Welcomes New Commander

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Airman Colleen Coulthard 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay Christopherson takes command of the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, April 23, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Christopherson will command approximately 385 maintainers and oversee the maintenance of the 33rd FW’s F-35A Lightning II jets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Colleen Coulthard)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792344
    VIRIN: 210423-F-TT585-1003
    Filename: DOD_108305313
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

