U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay Christopherson takes command of the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, April 23, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Christopherson will command approximately 385 maintainers and oversee the maintenance of the 33rd FW’s F-35A Lightning II jets. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Colleen Coulthard)
|04.23.2021
|04.26.2021 15:20
|Video Productions
|792344
|210423-F-TT585-1003
|DOD_108305313
|00:00:26
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|0
|0
This work, 33rd AMXS Welcomes New Commander, by Amn Colleen Coulthard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
