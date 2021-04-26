Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Firefighters Attend Training

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base firefighters attend training at WPAFB, Ohio, April 26, 2021. Firefighters trained on putting out aircraft fires.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792340
    VIRIN: 210426-F-GW597-1001
    Filename: DOD_108305273
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Firefighters Attend Training, by A1C Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Firefighter
    USAF
    Training
    WPAFB

