In this edition of Sheppard Speaks we highlight the 82nd LRS which plays a vital role in both the missions of the 80th FTW and the 82nd TRW.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 14:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|792337
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-RR907-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108305253
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard Speaks: 82nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT