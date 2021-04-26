Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheppard Speaks: 82nd Logistics Readiness Squadron

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this edition of Sheppard Speaks we highlight the 82nd LRS which plays a vital role in both the missions of the 80th FTW and the 82nd TRW.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 14:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792337
    VIRIN: 210426-F-RR907-002
    Filename: DOD_108305253
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sheppard Speaks: 82nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    Fuels
    LRS
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    82nd LRS

