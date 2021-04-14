Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic at ANTX

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Chelsie Taddonio 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    This video highlights NIWC Atlantic's participation in the Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX).

    NIWC Atlantic partnered with NAVSEA Crane, Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) and Warfighting Lab from MCB Quantico for NICE ANTX, where more than 60 emerging technologies for future warfighter application – including eight from NIWC Atlantic – were evaluated by the US Navy and Marine Corps.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792324
    VIRIN: 210414-N-BJ011-002
    Filename: DOD_108304490
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: US

    TAGS

    NAVY
    NICE
    ANTX
    2021
    NIWC Atlantic
    ANTX 2021

