NIWC Atlantic at ANTX

This video highlights NIWC Atlantic's participation in the Naval Integration in Contested Environments (NICE) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX).



NIWC Atlantic partnered with NAVSEA Crane, Navy Warfare Development Command (NWDC) and Warfighting Lab from MCB Quantico for NICE ANTX, where more than 60 emerging technologies for future warfighter application – including eight from NIWC Atlantic – were evaluated by the US Navy and Marine Corps.