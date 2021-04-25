Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Best Warrior Competition West Virginia and DC National Guards

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Raw Interviews with CSM Moneypenny, Sr. Enlisted Leader, WVARNG and CSM Cunningham, Land Component Command, CSM.

    Soldiers and Airmen of the West Virginia and D.C. National Guard gathered at compete in the Best Warrior Competition April 23-25, 2021, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. The three day competition tests Soldiers and Airmen in a wide ranks of skills and abilities to select four individuals that represent the best of each category.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 12:24
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 792317
    VIRIN: 210425-A-TB920-822
    Filename: DOD_108304365
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2021 Best Warrior Competition West Virginia and DC National Guards, by SGT Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition

