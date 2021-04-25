2021 Best Warrior Competition West Virginia and DC National Guards

Raw Interviews with CSM Moneypenny, Sr. Enlisted Leader, WVARNG and CSM Cunningham, Land Component Command, CSM.
Soldiers and Airmen of the West Virginia and D.C. National Guard gathered at compete in the Best Warrior Competition April 23-25, 2021, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia. The three day competition tests Soldiers and Airmen in a wide ranks of skills and abilities to select four individuals that represent the best of each category.
