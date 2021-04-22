Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Chemical Company trains for CRE Mission

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jose Reyes 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    More than 200 Army Reserve Soldiers of the 307th Chemical Company, Bell, Calif., trained for the worst of the worst during a nuclear attack scenario as part of Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, held at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 22.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:28
    Location: IN, US

