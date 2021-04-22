More than 200 Army Reserve Soldiers of the 307th Chemical Company, Bell, Calif., trained for the worst of the worst during a nuclear attack scenario as part of Guardian Response, a multi-component Homeland Emergency Response Exercise, held at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., April 22.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792304
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-TD222-512
|Filename:
|DOD_108304170
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 307th Chemical Company trains for CRE Mission, by SGT Jose Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
