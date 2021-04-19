Chief Master Sergeant Denise Hondel shares her experience in receiving both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
Please email use your questions at wyoguard@gmail.com. Also, if you are curious about investigating your concerns or questions about the vaccine. Feel free to explore the list of resources we cited in today’s video, in the links provided below.
https://bit.ly/3gFzaMw
https://bit.ly/3ew3Ux1
https://bit.ly/3vlKFgs
https://bit.ly/2S3IbF4
https://bit.ly/3aCeUrd
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 11:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792302
|VIRIN:
|210419-Z-KB070-0008
|Filename:
|DOD_108304159
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Educating through the Misinformation: Chief Hondel shares her vaccination experience, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
