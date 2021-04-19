Educating through the Misinformation: Chief Hondel shares her vaccination experience

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792302" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sergeant Denise Hondel shares her experience in receiving both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.



Please email use your questions at wyoguard@gmail.com. Also, if you are curious about investigating your concerns or questions about the vaccine. Feel free to explore the list of resources we cited in today’s video, in the links provided below.



https://bit.ly/3gFzaMw

https://bit.ly/3ew3Ux1

https://bit.ly/3vlKFgs

https://bit.ly/2S3IbF4

https://bit.ly/3aCeUrd