    Educating through the Misinformation: Chief Hondel shares her vaccination experience

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Chief Master Sergeant Denise Hondel shares her experience in receiving both doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

    Please email use your questions at wyoguard@gmail.com. Also, if you are curious about investigating your concerns or questions about the vaccine. Feel free to explore the list of resources we cited in today’s video, in the links provided below.

    https://bit.ly/3gFzaMw
    https://bit.ly/3ew3Ux1
    https://bit.ly/3vlKFgs
    https://bit.ly/2S3IbF4
    https://bit.ly/3aCeUrd

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792302
    VIRIN: 210419-Z-KB070-0008
    Filename: DOD_108304159
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    This work, Educating through the Misinformation: Chief Hondel shares her vaccination experience, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Bureau

