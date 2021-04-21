Military Working Dog handlers from the Navy, Army and Air Force learned how to render first aid to their K-9 counterparts during a training evolution onboard NAS Pensacola, April 21, 2021. The handlers trained with robotic dogs and learned how to bandage wounds, check vital signs and more.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792295
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-IT398-0431
|Filename:
|DOD_108304051
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course, by Joshua Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT