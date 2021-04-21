Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Pensacola Hosts Military Working Dog First Aid Course

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Joshua Cox 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Military Working Dog handlers from the Navy, Army and Air Force learned how to render first aid to their K-9 counterparts during a training evolution onboard NAS Pensacola, April 21, 2021. The handlers trained with robotic dogs and learned how to bandage wounds, check vital signs and more.

