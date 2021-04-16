Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Dover Air Force Base participate in Wingman Day 2021 at Dover AFB, April 16, 2021. This Wingman Day promoted physical and mental resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 10:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792294
    VIRIN: 210423-F-MO780-9001
    Filename: DOD_108303958
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    This work, Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Strength
    Resilience
    Strong
    USAF
    Wingman Day

