Airmen from Dover Air Force Base participate in Wingman Day 2021 at Dover AFB, April 16, 2021. This Wingman Day promoted physical and mental resilience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 10:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792294
|VIRIN:
|210423-F-MO780-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108303958
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wingman Day: promoting physical, mental resilience, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT