Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    What Makes the World’s Best Coast Guard?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The U.S. Coast Guard models acceptable maritime behavior and works alongside partners around the world to bring security and stability across the globe March 11, 2021. This video was produced for the 2021 State of the Coast Guard Address in San Diego, California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792286
    VIRIN: 210311-G-AS553-1003
    Filename: DOD_108303766
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT