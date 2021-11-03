What Makes the World’s Best Coast Guard?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard models acceptable maritime behavior and works alongside partners around the world to bring security and stability across the globe March 11, 2021. This video was produced for the 2021 State of the Coast Guard Address in San Diego, California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)