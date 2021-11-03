What Makes the World’s Best Coast Guard?

The U.S. Coast Guard models acceptable maritime behavior and works alongside partners around the world to bring security and stability across the globe March 11, 2021. This video was produced for the 2021 State of the Coast Guard Address in San Diego, California. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792286
|VIRIN:
|210311-G-AS553-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108303766
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
