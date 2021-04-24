U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew successfully medevaced a fisherman off Block Island, April 24, 2021.
The man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital. (U.S Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 08:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792284
|VIRIN:
|210424-G-CA140-186
|Filename:
|DOD_108303732
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard successfully medevacs fisherman from vessel off Block Island, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
