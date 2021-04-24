Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard successfully medevacs fisherman from vessel off Block Island

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew successfully medevaced a fisherman off Block Island, April 24, 2021.
    The man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital. (U.S Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792284
    VIRIN: 210424-G-CA140-186
    Filename: DOD_108303732
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard successfully medevacs fisherman from vessel off Block Island, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    USCG
    block island
    fisherman
