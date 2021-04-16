U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 execute simulated Base Recovery After Attack training during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Ie Shima training facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2021 05:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792274
|VIRIN:
|210417-M-XJ088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108303530
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWSS-172 Conducts BRAAT Training During MCCRE B-Roll, by Cpl Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT