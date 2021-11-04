MWSS-172 Conduct Arrestment Gear Training During MCCRE B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 execute arrestment training with F/A-18C Hornets attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)
