    MWSS-172 Conduct Arrestment Gear Training During MCCRE B-Roll

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ethan LeBlanc 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 execute arrestment training with F/A-18C Hornets attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, during a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation (MCCRE) on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2021. The MCCRE creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a deployed unit at any time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.26.2021 05:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792273
    VIRIN: 210412-M-XJ088-1001
    Filename: DOD_108303528
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Conduct Arrestment Gear Training During MCCRE B-Roll, by Cpl Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F/A-18C
    1st MAW
    VMFA-232
    MWSS-172
    MCCRE
    Arrestment

