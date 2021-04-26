Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, underscoring the important role military children play in the armed forces community. Children say the darnest things and Pacific Guardian Brigade kids are definitely vocal as they talk about their parent(s) and experience being stationed in Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 23:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792264
    VIRIN: 210426-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108303147
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: JP

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Month Of The Military Child
    Why We Serve
    Family First
    Pacific Guardian Kids

