    Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, ACFT

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Video by Spc. Patrick Hilson and Spc. Eric Kestner

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise (CORE) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 20, 2021. The CORE-21 serves as a validation exercise for the Soldiers set to deploy within the coming months and next fiscal year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Eric Kestner and Spc. Patrick Hilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 21:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792259
    VIRIN: 210420-A-CG814-2001
    Filename: DOD_108303050
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, ACFT, by SPC Patrick Hilson and SPC Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Bullis
    Training
    Army Combat Fitness Test
    Leg Tuck
    CORE-21
    Army Reserves Sustainment Command

