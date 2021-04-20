U.S. Army Soldiers with the Army Reserve Sustainment Command, conduct an Army Combat Fitness Test during the Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise (CORE) on Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas, April 20, 2021. The CORE-21 serves as a validation exercise for the Soldiers set to deploy within the coming months and next fiscal year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Eric Kestner and Spc. Patrick Hilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 21:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792259
|VIRIN:
|210420-A-CG814-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108303050
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Contracting Operational Readiness Exercise-21, ACFT, by SPC Patrick Hilson and SPC Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
