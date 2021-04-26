Project Inclusion - SSG Ninostka Amarogarcia

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, "Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force."
Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
Staff Sgt. Ninostka Amarogarcia is assigned to the G1 at U.S. Army Japan. In this short video, Amarogarcia talks about her life growing up in Puerto Rico, and the importance of family in her culture.
