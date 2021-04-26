Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Inclusion - SSG Ninostka Amarogarcia

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.26.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville was quoted as saying, "Our diverse workforce is a competitive advantage, and the Army must continue to offer fair treatment, access and opportunity across the force."
    Through #ProjectInclusion, senior leaders have worked to improve inclusion across the force. Here at Camp Zama, we were inspired to share the stories of some of the members of our diverse community.
    Staff Sgt. Ninostka Amarogarcia is assigned to the G1 at U.S. Army Japan. In this short video, Amarogarcia talks about her life growing up in Puerto Rico, and the importance of family in her culture.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 21:09
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 792257
    VIRIN: 160315-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108303029
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    #ProjectInclusion #ArmyEquality #ArmyTeam #U.S. Army

