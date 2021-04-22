Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Panton Heritage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Fighter Squadron dates back more than 100 years, to 1917. To celebrate the squadron's history, its flagship F-16 now boasts a modified version of the "heritage sunburst" tail flash, made famous during the Korean War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 21:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792256
    VIRIN: 210422-F-SQ280-763
    Filename: DOD_108303019
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panton Heritage, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sunburst
    35th Fighter Squadron
    Pantons
    Push It Up
    heritage sunburst tail flash

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT