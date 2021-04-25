Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    West Virginia and DC National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP DAWSON, West Virginia – West Virginia (WVNG) and District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) Soldiers and Airmen vied for top honors during the Best Warrior Competition April 23-25, 2021, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792253
    VIRIN: 210425-A-HY815-930
    Filename: DOD_108302926
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: KINGWOOD, WV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia and DC National Guard Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    best warrior competition
    resilience
    soldiers
    readiness
    training
    one guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT