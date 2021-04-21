Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Soldiers Practice Search and Rescue Operations

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Anshu Pandeya 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Soldiers of the 409th Engineer Company out of Windsor, Colorado conduct search and rescue operations during Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana

    Soundbite 1: U.S. Army Reserve 1st. Lt. Torrence Hass
    Hometown: Windsor, Colorado
    Position: Urban Search and Rescue Officer in Charge
    Unit: 409th Engineer Company
    Home station: Windsor, Colorado

    Soundbite 2: U.S. Army Reserve Pfc. Tyler Vaughan
    Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
    Position: Horizontal Construction Engineer
    Unit: 409th Engineer Company
    Home station: Windsor, Colorado
    Location: Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana

    Lead: Army Reserve Soldiers of the 409th Engineer Company out of Windsor, Colorado conduct search and rescue operations during Guardian Response 21 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792246
    VIRIN: 210421-A-IB772-1001
    Filename: DOD_108302811
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 
    Hometown: FORT COLLINS, CO, US
    Hometown: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
    Hometown: WINDSOR, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colorado Soldiers Practice Search and Rescue Operations, by SGT Anshu Pandeya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Search and rescue
    409th Engineer Company
    Search and Rescue training

