Anzac Day 2021 *Interview*

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Jeremy Jones, a combat engineer officer with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, gives an interview after an Anzac Day parade in Darwin, NT, Australia, April 25, 2021. Anzac Day originally commemorated the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps forces from World War I, but now also recognizes the men and women who served in the Australian and New Zealand armed services in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations. U.S. Marine Corps community engagements in the Northern Territory and throughout the country add depth to our relationship with Australia and highlight the shared values between our nations. With the Northern Territory remaining free of COVID transmission within the community, Marines were able to participate in today’s events to show respects to their fallen, former, and active members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colton K. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 05:53
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|792218
|VIRIN:
|210425-M-FS141-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108302565
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
