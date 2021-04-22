Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Photos and Swim Qual

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Come check out the recruits of Hotel Company as they push through recruit training! The recruits took their official photos and faced their first major event this past week, swim qualification. Swim Qual is the first training requirement that must be completed by all recruits in order to continue on in their cycle of training. The event encompasses multiple stages including a shallow water swim, the abandon ship drill, treading water, and a timed gear shed all while wearing full utilities and boots.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792202
    VIRIN: 210422-M-CV144-526
    Filename: DOD_108302221
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hotel Company Photos and Swim Qual, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USMC #RecruitTraining

