Come check out the recruits of Hotel Company as they push through recruit training! The recruits took their official photos and faced their first major event this past week, swim qualification. Swim Qual is the first training requirement that must be completed by all recruits in order to continue on in their cycle of training. The event encompasses multiple stages including a shallow water swim, the abandon ship drill, treading water, and a timed gear shed all while wearing full utilities and boots.
|04.22.2021
|04.24.2021 15:36
|Video Productions
|792202
|210422-M-CV144-526
|DOD_108302221
|00:01:00
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, Hotel Company Photos and Swim Qual, by Brandon Williams
