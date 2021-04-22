Hotel Company Photos and Swim Qual

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Come check out the recruits of Hotel Company as they push through recruit training! The recruits took their official photos and faced their first major event this past week, swim qualification. Swim Qual is the first training requirement that must be completed by all recruits in order to continue on in their cycle of training. The event encompasses multiple stages including a shallow water swim, the abandon ship drill, treading water, and a timed gear shed all while wearing full utilities and boots.