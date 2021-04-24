216th Mobility Augmentation Company Soldiers conduct vehicle extrication training during Guardian Response

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792200" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 216th Mobility Augmentation Company out of Pomona, CA conducted vehicle extrication training during Guardian Response, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 23, 2021. Vehicle extrication is the process of removing a vehicle from around a person who has been involved in a motor vehicle collision, when conventional means of exit are impossible or inadvisable. Guardian Response is a field training exercise that validates U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).