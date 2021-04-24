Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    216th Mobility Augmentation Company Soldiers conduct vehicle extrication training during Guardian Response

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    209th Public Affairs Detachment (Broadcast)

    Soldiers from the 216th Mobility Augmentation Company out of Pomona, CA conducted vehicle extrication training during Guardian Response, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 23, 2021. Vehicle extrication is the process of removing a vehicle from around a person who has been involved in a motor vehicle collision, when conventional means of exit are impossible or inadvisable. Guardian Response is a field training exercise that validates U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792200
    VIRIN: 210424-A-BH424-316
    Filename: DOD_108302202
    Length: 00:07:19
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    This work, 216th Mobility Augmentation Company Soldiers conduct vehicle extrication training during Guardian Response, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    USARC
    army reserve
    us army
    guardian response

