216th Mobility Augmentation Company Soldiers conduct vehicle extrication training during Guardian Response

Soldiers from the 216th Mobility Augmentation Company out of Pomona, CA conducted vehicle extrication training during Guardian Response, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, April 23, 2021. Vehicle extrication is the process of removing a vehicle from around a person who has been involved in a motor vehicle collision, when conventional means of exit are impossible or inadvisable. Guardian Response is a field training exercise that validates U.S. Army units' ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan).
04.24.2021
04.24.2021
B-Roll
|Location:
MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
