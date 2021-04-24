Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st 2021 Army Birthday B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Welcome Center
    Air Assault Course
    Training operations
    Sling load ops
    Artillery ops

    Video by, Staff Sgt. Micheal Eaddy, Sgt. Justin Navin, Spc. Jordy Harris

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.25.2021 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792198
    VIRIN: 210424-A-CT809-001
    Filename: DOD_108302200
    Length: 00:16:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st 2021 Army Birthday B-Roll, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    101st
    Screaming Eagles
    ABCourage2021

