Welcome Center
Air Assault Course
Training operations
Sling load ops
Artillery ops
Video by, Staff Sgt. Micheal Eaddy, Sgt. Justin Navin, Spc. Jordy Harris
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2021 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792198
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-CT809-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108302200
|Length:
|00:16:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st 2021 Army Birthday B-Roll, by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT