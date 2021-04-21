Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rolling Thunder 21.2, 1/10 Battery Fire Missions

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 at Fort Bragg, NC., April 22, 2021. Exercise Rolling Thunder 21.2 is a live-fire artillery exercise where 10th Marines employed distributed fires via simulated Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EAB’s). The training is designed to increase 2d MARDIV’s combat readiness against a peer competitor. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792197
    VIRIN: 210421-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108302186
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rolling Thunder 21.2, 1/10 Battery Fire Missions, by Cpl Noah Ralphs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    HIMARS
    Marines
    Arty
    USMCNews
    EABO

