PACIFIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Sailors ssigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 participate in a live-fire exercise with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792194
|VIRIN:
|210448-N-EB193-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108302165
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations, by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT