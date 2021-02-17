Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 18, 2021) Sailors ssigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 participate in a live-fire exercise with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett McMinoway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792194
    VIRIN: 210448-N-EB193-2001
    Filename: DOD_108302165
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations, by PO3 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT