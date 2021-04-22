Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INIOCHOS 21 comes to a close

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Fighter Wing participates in INIOCHOS 21 at Andravida Air Base, Greece from April 12-22.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 12:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792192
    VIRIN: 210422-F-HQ196-614
    Filename: DOD_108302134
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR

    Downloads: 17
    High-Res. Downloads: 17

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INIOCHOS 21 comes to a close, by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    INIOCHOS21

