Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR Regional Command-East 2021 Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    04.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Mathis, of Salina, Kansas, and Spc. Brandon Cline, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, talk about their experiences during the 2021 Regional Command-East Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.24.2021 11:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792191
    VIRIN: 210424-A-KS612-623
    Filename: DOD_108302115
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Regional Command-East 2021 Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Best Warrior Competition
    Iowa National Guard
    Regional Command-East
    2/34th IBCT
    1-113th Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT