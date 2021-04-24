Staff Sgt. Tyler Mathis, of Salina, Kansas, and Spc. Brandon Cline, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, talk about their experiences during the 2021 Regional Command-East Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 11:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792191
|VIRIN:
|210424-A-KS612-623
|Filename:
|DOD_108302115
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, KFOR Regional Command-East 2021 Best Warrior Competition, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT