Marne Air Soldiers of 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division conducted their Warhorse II exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Apr. 19-23. The exercise allowed the Soldiers to train their tasks and battle drills and maintain their mission essential tasks. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2021 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792150
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-CE555-300
|PIN:
|301
|Filename:
|DOD_108302024
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct Warhorse II exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
