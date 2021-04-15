Samples of paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct training in preparation for the upcoming expert infantryman/soldier badge testing at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, April 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 18:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792124
|VIRIN:
|210415-A-DU810-520
|Filename:
|DOD_108301515
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartans train for EIB/ESB, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
