    Spartans train for EIB/ESB

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Samples of paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (A), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct training in preparation for the upcoming expert infantryman/soldier badge testing at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, April 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792122
    VIRIN: 210422-A-DU810-106
    Filename: DOD_108301500
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartans train for EIB/ESB, by SSG Alex Skripnichuk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

