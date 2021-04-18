Combat Systems Ship Qualifications Trials

USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) conducts combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 18:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792117
|VIRIN:
|210418-N-NO627-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301370
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
