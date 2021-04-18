Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Systems Ship Qualifications Trials

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) conducts combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792117
    VIRIN: 210418-N-NO627-3001
    Filename: DOD_108301370
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Systems Ship Qualifications Trials, by PO3 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    GRF
    CSSQT
    Combat Systems Ship Qualifications Trial

