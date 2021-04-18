Combat Systems Ship Qualifications Trials

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) conducts combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)