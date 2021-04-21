Ssg Clarence Cunningham, Ssg David Lackey, Sgt ChaQuan Jones, and Pfc Nicholas-Kekoa Cruz recruit Soldiers within the 25th Infantry Division to join the 25ID Hui Ha'a team on April 21st, 2021. Video by Sgt Gabriel Davis
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 16:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792112
|VIRIN:
|210421-A-PC678-102
|Filename:
|DOD_108301305
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25ID Hui Ha'a Recruitment Video, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
