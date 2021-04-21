Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25ID Hui Ha'a Recruitment Video

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Ssg Clarence Cunningham, Ssg David Lackey, Sgt ChaQuan Jones, and Pfc Nicholas-Kekoa Cruz recruit Soldiers within the 25th Infantry Division to join the 25ID Hui Ha'a team on April 21st, 2021. Video by Sgt Gabriel Davis

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 16:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792112
    VIRIN: 210421-A-PC678-102
    Filename: DOD_108301305
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25ID Hui Ha'a Recruitment Video, by SGT Gabriel Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    INDOPACOM
    Hui Ha'a

