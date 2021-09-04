Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.09.2021

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Evolved sea sparrow missiles and rolling-airframe missiles are launch from USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapon sponsons during combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 16:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792104
    VIRIN: 210421-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_108301126
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    Missiles
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Aircraft Carrier
    CSSQT
    Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials

