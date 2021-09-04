Evolved sea sparrow missiles and rolling-airframe missiles are launch from USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapon sponsons during combat systems ship qualification trials (CSSQT), April 16, 2021. CSSQT is a Naval Sea Systems Command requirement to verify that ship personnel can operate and maintain their combat systems in a safe and effective manner. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting its final independent steaming event of post-delivery tests and trials. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 16:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792104
|VIRIN:
|210421-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108301126
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trials, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
