    148th Fighter Wing members return home from supporting Operation Safety Net

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    148th Fighter Wing Airmen return home after supporting Operation Safety Net in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Minn. area on April 22, 2021.

    0:00:00-0:00:31 (Broll from Airmen returning home)
    0:00:32-0:01:25 (Interview with Major Jacob Derungs, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Readiness Officer)
    0:01:26-0:02:08 (Interview with Senior Airman Gabriella Larson, 148th Fighter Wing Medical Technician)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792090
    VIRIN: 210422-Z-F3901-0001
    Filename: DOD_108300842
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard

