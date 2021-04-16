212304-N-AX638-1001
News You Can Use information on SCRA and a Sailors rights under this Act when it comes to leases, contract, court orders, etc.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 14:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792077
|VIRIN:
|212304-N-AX638-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108300593
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News You Can Use - SCRA, by PO1 Tyler Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT