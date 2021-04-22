Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HM3 Tylor Johnson “This Time Around”

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Seidensticker 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Navy Sailor, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tylor Johnson, a physical therapy corpsman at Camp Pendleton, California, tells her experience from last year of combating the COVID-19 virus, April 22, 2021. Tylor served in the Immediate Care Unit on the USNS Comfort at New York to alleviate the overflow of patients in New York hospitals. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 13:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792072
    VIRIN: 210422-M-RV237-489
    Filename: DOD_108300324
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HM3 Tylor Johnson “This Time Around”, by LCpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ARNORTH
    JFLCC
    HomelandDefense
    StrengthOfTheNation
    FederalVaccineResponse
    FedVaxResp

