HM3 Tylor Johnson “This Time Around”

U.S. Navy Sailor, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tylor Johnson, a physical therapy corpsman at Camp Pendleton, California, tells her experience from last year of combating the COVID-19 virus, April 22, 2021. Tylor served in the Immediate Care Unit on the USNS Comfort at New York to alleviate the overflow of patients in New York hospitals. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)