Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, April 22, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 12:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792052
|Filename:
|DOD_108300091
|Length:
|02:02:22
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Centcom, Africom Leaders Speak to Senate Committee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
