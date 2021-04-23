Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centcom, Africom Leaders Speak to Senate Committee

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Army Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command, speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, April 22, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 12:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 792052
    Filename: DOD_108300091
    Length: 02:02:22
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
