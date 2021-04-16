In an environment that includes declining resources, aggressive global competitors and rapid technology development and diffusion, Mobility Air Forces are preparing for tomorrow's high-end fight.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 11:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792047
|VIRIN:
|210416-F-KQ249-361
|Filename:
|DOD_108300085
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Air Forces: Accelerate Change or Lose, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
