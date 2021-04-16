Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Air Forces: Accelerate Change or Lose

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In an environment that includes declining resources, aggressive global competitors and rapid technology development and diffusion, Mobility Air Forces are preparing for tomorrow's high-end fight.

    ACE
    C-130J
    AMC
    MCA
    Mobility Air Forces

