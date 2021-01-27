Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Airmen discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Video by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Listen in as Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792045
    VIRIN: 210127-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_108300081
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Diversity
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Inclusion
    6th Air Refueling Wing

