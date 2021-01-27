Listen in as Airmen assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|792045
|VIRIN:
|210127-F-FT779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108300081
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Airmen discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion, by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT