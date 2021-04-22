2021 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



11 Soldiers, one Airman, and two Uzbekistan Army partners gather at Camp Shelby to compete in a week long, around the clock event known as Best Warrior. The winners will be announced on Saturday April 24th, 2021 at the Mississippi Non Commissioned Officers Convention.