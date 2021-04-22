Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by 1st Sgt. Bill Valentine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    11 Soldiers, one Airman, and two Uzbekistan Army partners gather at Camp Shelby to compete in a week long, around the clock event known as Best Warrior. The winners will be announced on Saturday April 24th, 2021 at the Mississippi Non Commissioned Officers Convention.

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    Best Warrior
    Uzbekistan
    MSARNG
    2021
    BWC2021

