Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Participates in the Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, Part 1
UNITED STATES
04.23.2021
Courtesy Video
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry participates in the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the White House.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 12:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|792033
|Filename:
|DOD_108299956
|Length:
|01:34:21
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry Participates in the Virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, Part 1
LEAVE A COMMENT