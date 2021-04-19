Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Leonard Wood Recycling Center Tour Earth Day 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Video by Amanda Sullivan 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Environmental protection assistant Sabrina Wilfong gives a tour of the Fort Leonard Wood Recycling Center in observance of Earth Day 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792031
    VIRIN: 210419-O-JT284-000
    Filename: DOD_108299954
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Recycling Center Tour Earth Day 2021, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Earth Day
    DPW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT