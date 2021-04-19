Environmental protection assistant Sabrina Wilfong gives a tour of the Fort Leonard Wood Recycling Center in observance of Earth Day 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 10:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792031
|VIRIN:
|210419-O-JT284-000
|Filename:
|DOD_108299954
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood Recycling Center Tour Earth Day 2021, by Amanda Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
