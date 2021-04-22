Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Spring Broll

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of spring on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 22, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandria Fulton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 792027
    VIRIN: 210422-F-GW597-1001
    Filename: DOD_108299907
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WPAFB Spring Broll, by A1C Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    BRoll
    WPAFB

