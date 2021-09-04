Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herk Nation celebrates diversity and inclusion

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across Little Rock Air Force Base gathered for a Diversity and Inclusion Celebration to recognize Department of Defense special observances in one all-inclusive event, April 9.

    The event was held in conjunction with LRAFB’s Spring Wingmen Day and was a Total Force Initiative, bringing together Airmen from the 19th Airlift Wing, 314th AW, 189th AW, 913th Airlift Group and various tenant units.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 09:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 792025
    VIRIN: 210409-F-KQ249-656
    Filename: DOD_108299866
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, Herk Nation celebrates diversity and inclusion, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    19th Airlift Wing
    Inclusion
    LRAFB

