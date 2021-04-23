RADR – Rapid Airfield Damage Repair at AUAB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/792023" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, repair damaged portions of an active taxiway during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 16, 2021. The RADR event showcased the capability of the 379th ECES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to an operational status as expeditiously as possible after an attack. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)