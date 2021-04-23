Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADR – Rapid Airfield Damage Repair at AUAB

    QATAR

    04.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, repair damaged portions of an active taxiway during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 16, 2021. The RADR event showcased the capability of the 379th ECES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to an operational status as expeditiously as possible after an attack. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    This work, RADR – Rapid Airfield Damage Repair at AUAB, by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

