Members of the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, repair damaged portions of an active taxiway during a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 16, 2021. The RADR event showcased the capability of the 379th ECES to efficiently restore a damaged airfield to an operational status as expeditiously as possible after an attack. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)
|04.23.2021
|04.23.2021 09:38
|Package
|792023
|210423-Z-OK775-001
|DOD_108299845
|00:01:15
|QA
|1
|1
This work, RADR – Rapid Airfield Damage Repair at AUAB, by SSgt Jordan Martin
