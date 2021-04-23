Jenga PSA_PEAT

Naval Safety Center PSA highlights the various factors that can help pilots avoid physiological events and fly safe.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 09:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|792019
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-NO114-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299838
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
