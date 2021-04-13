Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In Honor of Vietnam Veterans Day USO Rota held a Ceremony April 13, highlighting service members who served during and in the Vietnam War and their families. The ceremony highlighted the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war.