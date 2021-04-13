Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez 

    AFN Rota

    In Honor of Vietnam Veterans Day USO Rota held a Ceremony April 13, highlighting service members who served during and in the Vietnam War and their families. The ceremony highlighted the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792012
    VIRIN: 210419-N-AM903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108299766
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    TAGS

    USO
    Vietnam Veterans
    Navy
    Rota

