In Honor of Vietnam Veterans Day USO Rota held a Ceremony April 13, highlighting service members who served during and in the Vietnam War and their families. The ceremony highlighted the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792012
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-AM903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299766
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Ceremony, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT