    Arleigh Burke Change of Home Port Flag Ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez 

    AFN Rota

    The USS Arleigh Burke arrived in Rota April 11, 2021. USS Arleigh Burke held a flag raising ceremony April 16, 2021 to signify the Spanish Partnership and officially taking its role in Sixth Fleet.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792011
    VIRIN: 210423-N-AM903-1001
    Filename: DOD_108299764
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arleigh Burke Change of Home Port Flag Ceremony, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

