The USS Arleigh Burke arrived in Rota April 11, 2021. USS Arleigh Burke held a flag raising ceremony April 16, 2021 to signify the Spanish Partnership and officially taking its role in Sixth Fleet.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|792011
|VIRIN:
|210423-N-AM903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299764
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arleigh Burke Change of Home Port Flag Ceremony, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
