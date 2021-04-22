Footage of individuals receiving the Modern COVID-19 vaccine at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2021 06:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|792010
|VIRIN:
|210422-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108299754
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT