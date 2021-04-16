Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-1 AHB Ready to Fight

    NOVO SELO, BULGARIA

    04.16.2021

    Video by Spc. Jabari Clyburn 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, Bulgaria—Soldiers from the 3rd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, complete weapons qualification here. Continuing training in a deployed environment demonstrates the battalion’s resiliency and their commitment to readiness.

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.23.2021 06:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 792001
    VIRIN: 210416-A-RR275-053
    Filename: DOD_108299660
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: NOVO SELO, BG 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3-1 AHB Ready to Fight, by SPC Jabari Clyburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RANGE
    EUCOM
    Weapons
    USARMY
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether

